UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Spreads Legs In Fiery Red Bikini That Might Be Her Sexiest Yet

Arianny Celeste has delivered a fresh new Instagram update. The UFC ring girl may have driven her fans nuts with a wet and wild bikini update just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, but today saw Arianny go solo instead of teaming up with one of her gal pals like she did in September.

Today’s snap was definitely a sexy one. Arianny was photographed posing in her bedroom, with the model and social media sensation appearing on her bed with her legs spread. The star was rocking what may be one of her sexiest bikinis to date — the two-piece outfit was in a fiery shade of red, the neckline showcasing Celeste’s ample assets fairly prominently. The strappy details on the briefs drew the eye to the star’s slim and curvy hips, although this snap was likely a winner on all fronts for Arianny’s fans.

The bikini was just one reason why the update stood out, though. Arianny was seen holding a rose in her right hand as she posed for her photo and added a caption where she seemed out to get revenge on all the men who’ve messed with her in the past.

Arianny appeared with her bombshell hair worn down as it fell in curls around her shoulders, her face also beautifully accentuated by blush and bronzer.

The update has proven to be a hit, racking up over 12,000 likes in just 40 minutes. As for fan comments, it seemed that many users were telling the star that they would never mess with her. Arianny was also praised for her killer body and beauty, although not too many fans seemed to have picked up on the fact that the post was a promotion for affordable clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Arianny’s fans might rave about her beauty, but the star’s super-fit body gets noticed, too. As for how the UFC ring girl stays in shape, well, she’s spoken about it. An interview with Daily Hive saw the model reveal that she leads a healthy lifestyle.

“I love working out, so that helps. I do love eating so I just have to have a balance. I would say, I find something that you like, maybe find a friend you can work out with because that always makes it more fun, and switch it up throughout the week so you don’t get bored,” she said.

The media outlet also asked Arianny if she had any beauty tips, with a response given.

“Beauty secrets is, even if you’re in your twenties, start with moisturizing, eye cream, protect your face with sun screen cause you never wanna get wrinkly,” the model added.