Kaia Gerber, 18, Is A Spitting Image Of Her Mother Cindy Crawford In Stunning New Topless Shot

Kaia Gerber is one of the most well-known models on the planet and with each and every spread and catwalk that she appears in, her star continues to rise.

As fans know, Kaia has followed in the footsteps of her famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who are also models. Her brother, Presley Gerber, also happens to be a model and one thing is for sure — that family has some good genes. Kaia already boasts a following of over 4.7 million on Instagram alone and on a weekly basis, the brunette beauty gains more and more fans.

In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of followers, Kaia poses for a photo for the luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent. In the gorgeous new social media share, the model leans her head back and looks seductively into the camera. She wears her short brunette tresses down, parted in the middle, and slightly waved. The model also rocks a face full of stunning makeup in the shot that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The model is photographed from the chest up but Gerber leaves little to the imagination as she goes totally topless in the shot, covering her chest with a sheer curtain. Kaia does not let fans know exactly where in the world she is at in the image but she looks nothing short of amazing in the killer new post. Since the photo went live on her page, it’s garnered a ton of attention with over 227,000 likes and well over 800 comments.

Some fans took to the post to let Kaia know that she looks stunning while countless others commented on the resemblance between her and her famous mother. A few more had no words and opted to express their feelings using emoji instead.

“I am completely in love with you,” one fan commented with a pink heart emoji.

“Beautiful beyond imagination!!!!,” another chimed in.

“You are literally your mom’s twin,” one more wrote with a series of heart emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Kaia was across the pond where she was walking in the famed Paris Fashion Week shows. In one of the photos that she shared for fans on social media, the model could be seen strutting her stuff at the Givenchy show while clad in a black leather skirt and a tiny, silk pink bra that left little to the imagination. She completed the stunning look with a pair of black and brown flats and it comes as no surprise that the photo earned Kaia plenty of attention from fans with over 35,000 likes.