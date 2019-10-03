‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Killer Legs In Thigh-Skimming Dress & High Heels

Yanet Garcia’s killer legs are back in the news. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” has posted a social media update reminding her fans that her pins are some of the best around, although that was evident just recently when the Mexican drove fans wild jogging on the beach in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a crop top, as The Inquisitr reported.

Yanet took to her Instagram stories earlier today with an image that seemed to show her on-set. The brunette was photographed full-length in a look that was both chic and sexy. The star appeared in a colorful and patterned dress that fell around the waist at the back with a smaller cut in front, the thigh-skimming finish flaunting the star’s long and toned legs.

Yanet had paired her dress with black high heels as the strappy details further drew the eye to the star’s killer legs. The influencer’s dress also boasted somewhat of a cut-out panel at the chest, with hints of a black top visible underneath. The social media sensation posed for her photo with one hand on her waist, plus another placed near her hair, which fell down in long, loose waves around her slender shoulders.

In her caption, Yanet thanked the brand responsible for the dress – perhaps it will make an appearance on Yanet’s next permanent update.

Yanet seems to operate in several modes on her social media. Updates from the set are pretty regular, with Yanet often wearing stunning mini dresses that showcase her fierce body. However, she also makes sure to share some details on how she achieves a fit physique. The star often rocks sports bras and leggings for her workout updates, with her fame now seeing her release some promotional content. Yanet had promoted nutritional supplements recently, although fans mostly seem floored at her sensational body when those posts go live.

Also in the news has been a major addition to Yanet’s life: the star seems to have garnered huge joy from her new pup, with Mamacita now having an Instagram account and a rising following. As to Yanet’s overall fame, it does seem to be somewhat skyrocketing. The star now boasts 11.6 million Instagram followers, with a bio that reflects her multi-faceted career — it introduces Yanet as an influencer, model, and actress alongside the TV host role that kick-started her career.

Fans wishing to catch the next update from Yanet should give her Instagram a follow, as this beauty updates it on a near-daily basis.