American ‘Playboy’ Model Lauren Summer Flashes Major Skin In New Snap

It seems like Lauren Summer has vowed to titillate her fans with her sexy pictures throughout the week. Her latest picture is no exception, as she is featured topless while sitting in a car.

Since full-on nudity is not permitted on Instagram, the Irish-American model censored her right nipple with the help of her seat belt, while she covered the other nipple with her hands. Nonetheless, the model flashed plenty of skin in the highly NSFW snap.

She wore her hair down and opted for an almost makeup-free look, while she looked away from the camera to strike a pose. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California. In the caption, the model wrote “safety first,” to refer to the seat belt.

Within an hour of posting, the picture has garnered more than 74,000 likes and over 980 comments where fans and followers not only drooled over the sheer display of skin, but also responded with funny comments.

“Lucky seat belt,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Glad to see road safety tips on this family-friendly account,” another fan cracked a sarcastic joke.

“You make me fall for you with every post. Stop it,” a third fan wrote.

Other fans, per usual, wrote words and phrases like “God damn!” “holy sh*t,” too sexy,” and “you’re a goddess,” to praise the model.

Prior to sharing the topless snap, Lauren treated her fans to yet another sexy picture in which she could be seen rocking a checkered yellow bikini. The model posed while slipping a strap of her bikini top off her shoulder to expose a glimpse of her perky breasts.

She lifted her chin up, rested her forearm on her head and closed her eyes to pose for the snap. The picture became an instant hit among her fans, who showed their appreciation for the hot model’s beauty in the form of 153,000 likes and over 900 comments, as of this writing.

Loading...

“Luv that bikini color/pattern and yes, you are gorgeous too!” one of her fans wrote.

“Oh baby, you are drop-dead gorgeous and a stunning baby doll. You define hotness and sexiness,” another one chimed in.

“Gorgeous shot! WOW!! What a beautiful body,” a third fan commented.

Although Lauren is predominately popular on social media because of her hot Instagram pictures, she initially rose to fame after being featured in Playboy in April of 2017. Aside from that, the model has also been featured in other famous magazines, including Fuse Magazine, LIONS Magazine, Lucky Magazine, and Celebrations.