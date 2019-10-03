Abby Dowse Pushes Up Her Chest In The Sexiest Vinyl Bikini That She’s Ever Rocked

Abby Dowse’s most recent Instagram photo is one of her sexiest to date.

The blonde bombshell is no stranger to showing off her killer figure in a wide-range of bikinis on social media that range from bandeau tops to triangle tops and just about anything else that you could imagine. The model has an impressive social media following of 1.1 million on Instagram alone and with every single photo that she shares — fans go wild.

In the most recent photo that was posted on her page, Abby sizzles in another NSFW look. In the snapshot, Dowse poses against a white wall with a leafy green tree just beside her. She tilts her head back for the photo op, wearing her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter.

Abby accessorizes the look with a pair of hoop earrings and a few necklaces that drip down into her cleavage. She rocks a leather bandeau bikini top, pushing up her chest with her hands and flaunting plenty of cleavage to onlookers. On the bottom, the stunner matches the black top with a pair of skimpy bottoms that showcase her toned and tanned legs. In the caption of the image, she credits retailer Oh Polly for the gorgeous suit.

The post has only been live on her account for a few short minutes but it’s already earned Dowse a ton of attention from her fans with over 2,000 likes and an impressive 100-plus comments. Some fans took the opportunity to comment and let Abby know how gorgeous she looks while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few others simply commented on the photo with their choice of emoji.

“Breathtakingly beautiful,” one fan gushed on the photo.

“Vinyl on your gorgeous tanned body priceless,” another wrote with a series of heart emoji.

“Abby it’s beautiful I wish it was edible,” another commented.

Over the past few weeks, Abby has been delighting her fans with a number of bikini-clad shots. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Abby posed at a side-angle in a NSFW shot, showing off her amazing figure in one of the smallest bikinis on the planet. Dowse’s suit barely even covered her chest and fans were treated to a show featuring ample amounts of side-boob while she was clad in a tiny gold bikini.

Fans can follow Abby and all of her stunning updates by giving her a follow on Instagram.