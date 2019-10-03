‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Gets Heart-Stopping Health News

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor learns further details about his health, and they could end up changing everything for him and the Newman family.

For months, now, Victor (Eric Braeden) has fought a rare blood disease. Nate (Sean Dominic) put him on an experimental trial for medication, and Victor had positive results, but he also experienced some adverse side effects. Then, recently, Adam (Mark Grossman) switched Victor’s pills with some that were double the strength, and he experienced dramatically increased side effects. Nate tested Victor’s blood, and they realized what happened. After that, Victor enlisted several people’s help, and he faked his death to try to get Adam to admit what he did.

Adam did eventually admit to switching the medication. However, he didn’t provide his father with all the answers he wanted before fleeing to Las Vegas, where he’s gambling once more as his alter ego Spider.

It looks like Victor ends up finding out some positive news about his illness, though. The Inquisitr previously reported that Victor retakes the CEO position and demotes Victoria (Amelia Heinle) back to the COO position. Victor doesn’t tell his daughter the news, though, and she learns it from the press, which leaves her shaken.

Victoria actress, Amelia Heinle detailed the situation to Soap Opera Digest recently. Victor’s daughter is stunned that her father is ready to step back in as CEO at Newman Enterprises, especially considering the state of his health. After all, that is why he stepped down from the high power job in the first place.

“Victor assures her that he has gotten a clean bill of health. Victoria knows that Victor’s decisions are always well-thought-out and not impulsive,” Heinle revealed.

It looks like, throughout all the chaos of the great medication switch, something positive happened for Victor. He went from having a life-threatening blood disease and near death’s door to having a squeaky clean bill of health. Indeed, his family will be thrilled to hear the new details that he’s beaten his rare illness. However, Victor jumping right back into work may be something of a shock for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). She seems pleased with the slower pace that her and Victor’s lives have taken since he stepped back and put Victoria in charge. Nikki expressed faith in her daughter’s ability to steer the company right, but apparently, Victor does not have that same faith. Like he has several times, Victor pulls the rug out from under his daughter, whose only goal has ever been to be his heir apparent at the family business.