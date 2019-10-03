Who Is Sarah Tither-Kaplan, Latest Actress To Accuse James Franco Of ‘Sexual Exploitation’?

Sarah Tither-Kaplan is a name that many people likely hadn’t heard about before today, but that’s likely about to change now that the actress has accused Academy-Award nominated actor James Franco of sexual exploitation.

According to her IMDB page, Tither-Kaplan has appeared in a number of short films from 2013 to 2019. She is also listed as an actress on Making a Scene With James Franco, a series in which the actor recreated some of his favorite parts of iconic movies and television shows. There are also producer, writer, and casting director on a couple of projects as well.

As TV Overmind reports, she started acting at 6 years old and she’s a graduate of the University Of Southern California.