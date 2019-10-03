James Franco’s Net Worth Estimated At $30 Million

James Franco has a net worth of $30 million, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth. Franco was able to amass such wealth thanks to his numerous occupations. Though he is most well known for being an actor, he has also worked as a director, screenwriter, film producer, artist, and even poet, in addition to acting coach.

Though many actors struggle for years before finding a job, Franco lucked out as a young actor, quickly winning a role on the short-lived cult favorite show Freaks and Geeks. Though it only lasted one season, it catapulted Franco into the limelight and helped him get what would be one of his biggest roles to date.

This role was the villain Harry Osborn in the 2002 Spider-Man trilogy. The first movie broke records, becoming the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time with a whopping $822 million global gross. It was eventually overtaken by The Dark Knight.

In addition to working on Spider-Man, Franco also appeared as James Dean in the late actor’s eponymous biopic from 2001, a role which gave him a Golden Globe award that same year. He continued to work steadily throughout the 2000s, both on the sequel and the third installment of Spider-Man and on films such as Tristan & Isolde and Milk.

In 2007, he came out with the monster success Pineapple Express. The movie grossed over $102 million on just a $27 million budget and gave Franco another Golden Globe nomination. Moreover, it paired together Franco with writer and co-star Seth Rogen.

Two hit it off and continued to make at least seven projects together, most famously the North Korean satire The Interview. The film’s subject matter prompted a hack into the Sony system, revealing that Franco earned $6.5 million for the role, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The two also collaborated on the successful apocalyptic comedy This Is the End, which made over $126 million on a $32 million budget.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Franco won his first Oscar nomination with 127 Hours, which told the story of mountaineer Aron Ralston, who was trapped in a remote Utah canyon when a boulder fell on his arm. In addition, Franco has also appeared in other major hits, including Oz the Great and Powerful, The Green Hornet, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and Eat, Pray, Love.

Theater school Studio 4 was one of his latest financial and artistic ventures and is at the center of recent allegations. After teaching at universities such as NYU and UCLA, Franco decided to open up his own acting school, where classes cost about $300 a month and masterclasses cost up to an additional $2,000.

It was at Studio 4 where the alleged “sexual exploitation” occurred, as reported by The Inquisitr.