Carmen Electra Exposes Cleavage In Plunging Black Outfit & Cowboy Hat For Sexy Instagram Update

Carmen Electra is looking hotter than ever in her latest Instagram update. The model and former Baywatch actress stunned her social media followers on Thursday when she shared a new video of herself rocking a cleavage-baring black ensemble. Electra revealed that the video was taken in Atlanta, where she told her fans on social media she was heading with a cheeky video post on Wednesday.

In the video, Carmen is seen wearing a pair of skintight black pants with a large belt buckle. The bottoms show off Electra’s tiny frame, thin waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. She paired the pants with a long-sleeved black top, which Carmen left unbuttoned to flash her massive cleavage.

Electra accessorized her sexy ensemble with some black boots, finger-less gloves, and a black cowboy hat as she revealed she was busy working for Cattleman’s Cut, a company that makes beef jerky.

Carmen had her long, blonde hair styled in wild waves that fell down her back and flowed over her shoulders. She also donned a full face of makeup in the clip, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic black eyeliner, a smokey eye shadow, and long lashes. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip color to complete the glam look.

Of course, Carmen’s fans went nuts over the sexy video, and couldn’t help but flock to the comment section to share their love for the actress.

“Good God,” one fan stated.

“You look great,” another social media user gushed.

“I am convinced that you are not from this world therefore you do not age like the rest of us,” one comment read.

“Gorgeous as always,” a fourth person said.

Recently, The Providence Journal reported that Carmen and some other actresses and models have filed a lawsuit against a strip club called the Pontiac Lounge for using their images without permission.

The club reportedly shared a photo to their Facebook page that depicted an altered image of Electra to make it look like she was either working there, or that she endorsed the establishment. However, the outlet suggests that Carmen is not associated with the business, nor has she been paid for an endorsement.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Rosa Acosta is also said to have accused the club for misusing her images as well.

