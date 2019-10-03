‘Maxim’ Beauty Natalie Roser Delights Her 1.1 Million Fans In Fiery Red Bikini

Natalie Roser is up to it again — showing off her incredible figure on social media.

The Aussie-born beauty has never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer figure on her wildly popular Instagram page and she regularly floods her account with bikini-clad shots and other NSFW photos. So far, the model boasts an impressive following of over 1.1 million on Instagram alone, and with almost every image that she shares, her fans go wild. In the most recent snapshot that was shared for fans, Roser sizzles once again.

In the stunning new shot, Natalie does not let fans know exactly where she is but she appears to be on location on a beach for a photo shoot. The model stands in the gorgeous yellow sand in the image while a crystal-clear blue ocean appears just at her back. Natalie wears her long, blond locks down and flowing in the wind and appears to be wearing a little bit of makeup for the beachside look.

Roser’s amazing body is on full display in the shot in a tiny red bikini that shows off plenty of skin. On top, the supermodel puts on a busty display for fans, nearly popping out of the garment. The bottoms also leave little to the imagination as Roser has her taut tummy and toned legs on display. In just a few short hours of the post going live on her page, it’s earned the model a lot of attention with over 14,000 likes and well over 200 comments.

Some fans commented on the image to let Roser know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over her fiery red bikini. A few others had no words and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“You do have beautiful legs..WOW,” one fan raved with a series of red heart emoji.

“Wow, you are fabulous,” another Instagrammer gushed.

“You are very beautiful,” one more wrote with a series of various emoji.

Loading...

A few weeks ago, the bombshell shared another stunning shot on social media. As The Inquisitr reported, Natalie was all smiles as she posed at Santa Monica College in preparation for the Malibu Marathon. While kneeling in the grass, Natalie wore her long locks pulled up in a high ponytail and appeared to be makeup-free in the image. Her amazing figure was on full display for the photo op, and she rocked a tiny gray sports bra and spandex shorts — both elements of her ensemble showcasing her toned legs and taut tummy.

That post racked up over 18,000 likes and 190-plus comments.