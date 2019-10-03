Former ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Admits That Her Daughter Sophia Is In Therapy

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is opening up about her daughter Sophia’s life. She recently admitted that her little girl is currently going to therapy to work through some issues.

E! News reports that Farrah dropped the confession during an interview with Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast this week and claimed that the main reason that Sophia is seeing a therapist is to deal with the absence of her father, Derek Underwood, who died in a tragic car accident when Abraham was eight months pregnant.

“We do a lot of family therapy because of her not having her father and also being in the public eye. She gets so much hate for being online schooled or home schooled. Sophia doesn’t pay attention to cyber bullying. She is just totally overcoming it. Whatever works for Sophia for making her feel strong, that’s what I’m about,” Abraham stated.

Farrah also opened up about the struggles of adapting to life as a teenage mother all those years ago.

“I can’t even tell you. From being a teen who’s pregnant, trying to graduate high school early, start college early…there was just so much change that went on during those eight months I was pregnant. When Sophia popped out, my whole life was different,” Abraham admitted.

Farrah also talked about the possibility of having more children in the future. Although she claims that she is currently a single woman, Abraham has no problem raising a second child on her own when and if the time is right. She says that she’s very open to the idea of adopting and says that she feels like she can do anything by herself after dealing with the hardships she’s already been through in her young life.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah has been making the rounds on podcasts this week. She also appeared as a guest on “Foodgod” Jonathan Cheban’s series to speak to him about life after Teen Mom.

During the interview, Farrah admitted that Teen Mom 2 castoff, Jenelle Evans, recently called her up in order to get some advice.

As viewers will remember, Abraham was given the boot from the MTV series back in 2018 after she refused to end her involvement in the adult entertainment industry. This year, Jenelle was fired after she lost custody of her children due to her husband, David Eason, allegedly shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget.

Loading...

Farrah says that she gave Jenelle some advice on her own experience, where she sued MTV and ended up settling for an undisclosed sum out of court.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by checking out her social media accounts.