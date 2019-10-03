Lisa Vanderpump Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 On Twitter After Filming Opening Credits

Lisa Vanderpump and her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars filmed the opening credits this week in Los Angeles.

Lisa Vanderpump filmed the opening credits of the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules earlier this week in Los Angeles, and after doing so, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a Twitter post with fans about production.

As her online audience awaits the new episodes, Vanderpump confirmed the title shoot for her Bravo TV spinoff and joked that while the cast of the series looked absolutely gorgeous, she was only trying to look her best.

“New Vanderpump rules title shoot yesterday.. Cast looking bloody gorgeous, me trying my best lol,” she tweeted, “Good morning!”

Vanderpump launched her spinoff in January of 2013, less than three years after landing her full-time gig on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As fans will recall, the series was launched with a crossover event that featured Brandi Glanville, Vanderpump’s former co-star and friend, and Vanderpump Rules‘ Scheana Shay discussing Shay’s affair with Glanville’s now-ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

Although Vanderpump’s show was launched as a spinoff, the series has done extremely well in the ratings game for Bravo TV. So, when it came to the series’ upcoming eighth season, no one was surprised to see that the network had renewed the hit show. In fact, most expected it.

During the opening credits taping this week, a number of the series’ stars shared photos and videos on their Instagram pages and their Instagram stories.

During the show’s eighth season, fans will be reunited with their favorite cast members, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Lala Kent, while also meeting several new cast members.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, one of those new cast members is rumored to be Janet Elizabeth, a longtime friend of Shay.

“She was brought in by Scheana and seems to always have Scheana’s back on things and supports her fully. They’ve been friends for years and she’s one of Scheana’s best friends,” a source explained to Hollywood Life.

While Elizabeth hasn’t yet confirmed or denied her alleged addition to the show, Shay hinted at the upcoming cast changes during a recent interview with the outlet.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of like plot twists. Where it’s like you’ll see a lot of things that are unexpected,” Shay said. “I mean, it’ll be entertaining, that’s for sure.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.