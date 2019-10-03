Giuliana Rancic Shares Adorable & Rare Family Photo With Husband Bill Rancic And Their Son

It’s not every day that Giuliana Rancic shares family photos on social media but when she does, she turns heads.

As those who follow the mother of one on social media know, Giuliana only shares a handful of photos with her fans each and every month. While the beauty loves to post photos to celebrate birthdays and other milestones, she also shares photos of her husband, Bill Rancic, and their son Duke Rancic from time to time. However, it’s rare that the whole family gets together for a shot, which is exactly what happened yesterday.

In the sweet new photo post, Rancic tags her little family at Pizzeria Portofino in Chicago. The trio stands in the middle of the restaurant in the shot, and they all look as happy as can be. Bill puts his arm around his wife and smiles big into the camera while clad in a white T-shirt, blue pants, and a blue baseball cap. Giuliana wears her short, blond-dyed locks down and in a low ponytail while also donning a face full of makeup that includes eyeliner and mascara.

Just in front of the famous duo is their son Duke. Like both of his parents, the youngster is all smiles for the shot as he rocks a gray graphic T-shirt and a pair of blue athletic pants.

Since the post went live on her page yesterday, it’s earned the television personality a lot of attention from her fans with over 31,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some fans chimed in on the image to let the stunner know that her family is adorable while countless others commented on the caption of the image that mentioned pizza, pasta, and prosecco.

“Beautiful and blessed family,” one fan commented with a red heart emoji attached to the end.

“Beautiful Family. I just purchased all of your Skin Care Line today. GMA had it all on their Steals & Deals today,” another fan commented. “I scored Big!! Can’t wait for it to arrive.”

“What a gorgeous family! Shiny, happy faces,” another commented.

Loading...

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Rancic was “California dreamin'” in another gorgeous shot that was shared on her page. In the image, the mother of one wore her long, blond locks down and straight as well as beautiful face of makeup. She rocked a curve-hugging floral dress that included a red, green, yellow, and pink pattern and one thing is for sure — she looked nothing short of stunning.

That post garnered over 10,000 likes.