Demi Rose Shows Off Perky Derriere In Cheeky Latex Lingerie

The stunner sizzled in her sexy lingerie.

On Thursday, Demi Rose Mawby shared a sizzling snap on Instagram for her 10.3 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, the British model posed outside, bathed in dim pink light. She faced away from the camera, looking over her shoulder. The beauty flaunted her flawless figure in latex lingerie from Lady Lucie Latex.

The extremely revealing ensemble left very little to the imagination. Her perky derriere and long, lean legs were on full display. The bombshell slicked back her long hair, giving the look added sex appeal. She wore glamorous makeup, that included highlighter on her cheekbones, nude lipstick, and voluminous lashes.

Fans couldn’t seem to get enough of the sexy snap, and Demi’s comments section was soon flooded with compliments.

“YOU are a MASTERPIECE,” gushed an admirer.

“Your body is [a] true fantasy,” added a commenter.

“Extremely gorgeous as always!!!” said another.

“You look amazing, absolutely stunning,” chimed in a different follower, adding a series of fire emoji to the comment.

The photo seems to be a fan favorite, as it has already racked up more than 130,000 likes.

The post appears to be a throwback photo from her trip to Baba Beach Club in Phuket, Thailand, earlier this year. In January, the model posted similar photos on Instagram. Those snaps, however, showed the front of the sexy lingerie. Demi flaunted her toned abs and ample cleavage in the sultry ensemble.

The model isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure. Earlier this week, the 24-year-old posted a photo of herself wearing skintight workout gear. The tan and toned model looked amazing in her green sports bra and matching yoga pants.

As fans are well aware, Demi works incredibly hard to achieve her fit physique. According to The Sun, in January of 2018, the stunner documented her impressive workout routine on her Instagram stories. Demi got in her cardio by running on the treadmill and did some squats to tone up her glutes.

“Just trying to reach my goals,” read the caption.

Loading...

The publication noted that Demi has previously compared herself to members of the Kardashian family.

“I have an amazing life travelling the world and showing off curves to rival the Kardashians,” said the stunner.

Besides being curvy women, Demi has an additional connection to the famous family. According to the Daily Mail, the model had a brief romance with Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga.

To see more of Demi, be sure to check out her Instagram account.