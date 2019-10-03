Julia Rose Leaves Nothing To The Imagination By Going Au Naturel In New Pic

Instagram model Julia Rose, who is well-known for her raunchy and near-nude pictures on the photo-sharing website and beyond, recently took to her page and dropped a hot picture which left nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In the highly NSFW snap, the model could be seen completely naked while standing under an outdoor shower. She wore her hair down, opted for no makeup and looked toward the floor to strike a pose. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Venice — an up-scale residential neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

Even though Julia tried to cover her nipples with her fingers, she flashed plenty of skin to titillate her fans. In fact, the model pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity through the sheer display of skin.

Within 20 minutes of going live, the sultry photograph racked up more than 60,000 likes and about 1,200 comments. Fans fell in love with the picture, which can be viewed on Instagram.

“Wow!! This is so hot,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Adjust the shower head, please,” another fan jokingly commented so that Julia removes her hands from her breasts.

Meanwhile a third fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with the hot model, interjected the following remark to express his admiration for her.

“You are a incredibly perfect, unbelievably breathtaking [and a] beautiful Goddess. [You are] God’s greatest creation ever.”

Prior to sharing the nude photo, Julia shared yet another naughty snap where she could be seen posing topless while standing next to her fellow model, Alexis Clark. Both the models opted for black sequined skirts while they censored their nipples with a huge gummy bear snake.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed almost 150,000 likes and 350 comments where fans and followers could be seen drooling over the models’ hotness and showering them with explicit comments.

In the caption, the model invited her fans to view the uncensored photo shoot on her Patreon account, which is accessible with a monthly payment.

“Good God, Almighty. Soooooooo beautiful, every damn day!” one fan wrote.

Loading...

“Love those curves,” another one chimed in.

Julia shared another topless picture where she could be seen posing with Lauren Summer. Both the ladies opted for animal-print bikini bottoms and turned their backs toward the camera to show off their pert booties as well as ample sideboob. The picture can also be viewed on Instagram.

As The Inquisitr earlier noted, apart from being an Instagram model, Julia is also the founder of Shagmag — a digital magazine that features uncensored photos of Julia and other Instagram models.