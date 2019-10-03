Travis Scott Might Have Been Cheating On Kylie Jenner With Rapper YungSweetRo

Fans around the world were heartbroken at the news that makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott decided to split. Though the couple claimed that the decision to separate was due to drifting apart, fans are wondering if there is more to the story.

According to Daily Mail, there is — and it’s another woman. Rojean Kar, who is also known as rapper YungSweetRo, is alleged to have had a longstanding relationship with Scott, and it is rumored that she came between the pair. Fans have spotted several clues in their social media pages, and Kar even attended Scott’s birthday party thrown by Jenner.

Though the brunette beauty has since changed her Instagram to private, internet detectives combed through her social media and found what they believe to be evidence of a love triangle.

In a picture dated from 2013, Kar holds a giant teddy bear won at a carnival. She is laughing with a man who resembles Scott, though it is unverified. Many eagle-eyed sleuths believe that this could be proof of a relationship between the pair.

But it is not just that one picture. On August 5, Kar uploaded a post where she posed by a slot machine at a casino. Just the week prior, Scott had shared a picture in an incredibly similar-looking casino, and fans believe that they were together at the same one.

Similarly, an unverified Twitter user posted two images that showed that the two were were likely together in March 2018, as they both posted pictures in snowy locations. The pictures were authenticated by Daily Mail.

In addition, Daily Mail claims that Kar revealed in an Instagram story this past spring that the reality television star had blocked her on the social media site.

“How many times a day do you block & unblock me girl,” Kar allegedly wrote in the story, tagging Jenner and adding several laughing face emoji.

Just days later, the stunning rapper posted a picture of herself in bed, dripping in jewelry. The caption included raised eyebrows.

“Tell your baby daddy thanks,” she wrote.

Another potential clue includes Kar’s love of Astros gear — the Astros are the baseball team of Houston native Scott. She also posted a picture that featured a pair of shoes that he is known to own.

However, despite the evidence, Kar has publicly denied any link with the “Sicko Mode” singer.

“None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave us alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you,” she said.

Meanwhile, the official reason given for the split between the famous couple is that Jenner wanted to expand their family while Travis was focused on his career.

Jenner has since said that the two are amicable and dedicated to successfully co-parenting their daughter, Stormi, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.