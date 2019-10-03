Khloe Kardashian Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In Strapless Top & Sparkling Pants On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian stunned her fans in her latest social media update on Thursday. The single mom rocked a chic outfit, and her followers could barely contain themselves.

In the Instagram snapshot, Khloe is seen sporting a pair of high-waisted black sparkly pants. The bottoms showed off Kardashian’s tiny waist and curvy hips, as she paired them with a strapless white top. The shirt flashed some cleavage, and she added a brown coat over the top.

The coat fell off Khloe’s shoulder to expose even more skin as she accessorized the look with some large gold hoop earrings, dark sunglasses, and a light blue leather handbag.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her long, blond hair in a ponytail high on top of her head and styled in straight strands that fell down her back.

She also seemingly added a full face of makeup, which consisted of dark eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also sported a dark berry color on her plump pout to complete the glam look.

Khloe’s fans went wild over the shot, which gained more than 496,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments in the first few hours after it was posted. Of course, those followers gushed over the Good American founder in the comment section of the post.

“Goddess,” one fan wrote.

“You look stunning,” another social media user wrote.

“Beauty,” a third comment read.

“Wow,” another fan gushed.

Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, also left a comment on the post, calling his former girlfriend “fit.”

Meanwhile, People Magazine reports that Khloe has toyed with the idea of getting back together with Tristan in the months following their split.

The couple ended things back in February after Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian twice in the span of one year. However, sources claim that Khloe may be reverting back to her old ways when it comes to her affection for Tristan.

“Tristan has showed more of an interest. He seems to want more than [to] co-parent with Khloe. It seems Khloe has moments when she is toying with the idea of getting back with Tristan,” an insider dished.

“Everyone thinks she deserves better,” the source says.

“But it seems Khloe needs a good distraction to fully move on mentally from Tristan. She needs to find a special guy, and so far, she hasn’t,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following the reality star on her Instagram account, where she posts regular updates.