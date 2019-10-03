Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage & Abs In Flirty Crop Top

Kara Del Toro can pull off some seriously glamorous looks, but on Thursday, the beauty showed how sexy causal could be with a flirty crop top and a pair of blue jeans.

In the photo, Kara was seated outside at a table, which was against a peach wall covered with a vine. She wore a tiny white crop top with short sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, showing off much of her cleavage. The top featured a ruched seam down the middle, calling attention to Kara’s chest. A small bow in the center of the top added a feminine touch to the look.

Additionally, the top cut off just beneath Kara’s breasts, exposing most of her flat abs. With one elbow propped on the seat cushion behind her, viewers got a good look at the model’s hourglass shape. Kara paired the top with a pair of high-rise jeans that showed her belly button.

Kara wore a full face of makeup that included a smoky eye, contoured cheeks and a pink color on her lips. She added a bit of bling to the look with a dainty gold necklace and cross earrings. Her long hair was tossed over to one side while she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the photo’s caption, she asked, “What’s good?” The question sparked a variety of remarks, with some fans hinting that she was the answer to the question.

“You are!” wrote one admirer.

Other fans were quick to point out that Kara looked fabulous in the snap, with many loving her casual vibe.

“So perfect. So beautiful,” a second fan wrote.

Kara can pull off all kinds of looks. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she rocked a two-piece ensemble that showcased her enviable figure. This summer, she has also delighted her followers with a collection of snaps that show her rocking everything from sexy lingerie to glamorous dresses.

In a YouTube video, Kara shared some things about herself that she thought her followers might not know. She said that before she started modeling, she always wanted to be a teacher. She also said that she is a spiritual person and enjoys meditating as well as saying positive affirmations to herself.

When it comes to working out, the model said that she does yoga or hiking. She also admitted that she doesn’t do either nearly as much as she should.

Fans wanting to keep up with Kara can follow her Instagram account.