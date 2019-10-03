Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Fan Who Told Her To Get A Nose Job: ‘Please Eat A Dick’

Megan Thee Stallion, current it-girl on the rap scene, had a stinging comeback on Twitter for a “fan” who suggested that she should get a nose job. The tweet from the fan started nicely enough but quickly devolved into body-shaming.

“I like that your natural and things but please get a nose job,” they wrote.

But the woman who coined the term “Hot Girl Summer” showed that she wasn’t about to take the comment lying down.

“Please eat a dick,” she wrote.

Megan followed that up by tweeting, “I am madly in love with myself.”

As of writing, the rapper’s tweet has gained over 50,000 likes and more than 10,000 retweets. Several of her fans showed lots of support for her response.

“They want you to go plastic so bad….. but you are beautiful!!! Naturally at THAT!” one person wrote.

“Your nose is perfectly fine anyway,” another tweeted.

” You ain’t got SH*T to change ’bout yourself,” a third fan reassured her. “You’re stunning.”

This is hardly the first time that Megan has had to defend herself against online comments attacking her body image. Ironically, the “Cocky AF” rapper has previously shot down rumors that she’s had surgery to enhance her curves.

In an interview on Hot 97 FM’s Ebro In the Morning, the Texas native reasserted that she’d never had her body surgically altered.

“In person, everybody is cool about it but on the internet they’re like ‘your boobs are fake, oh her body must be fake.'” she said.

She later said that she was not trying to cast negative aspersions on women who get cosmetic surgery. It just isn’t something that she has any interest in doing.

It’s clear that Megan isn’t letting any of the negativity slow down her rise through the rap industry’s ranks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently signed a management deal with Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation.

“I would like to announce that I am officially apart of the @rocnation fam!!! The grind don’t stop!” she wrote in her announcement on Instagram.

The post currently has over 1.5 million likes and close to 60,000 comments.

She also regularly flaunts her voluptuous body online, proving that she is indeed madly in love with herself.

In one of her more recent Instagram posts, she’s wearing a skintight bodysuit with nude fishnet stocking and white boots for the final show of “The Legendary Nights Tour” in her hometown, Houston, Texas. That post has accumulated over 1.1 million likes and close to 14,000 comments.