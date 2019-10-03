Blake Shelton Says His Love For Gwen Stefani Is ‘Stupid’ & ‘Possibly Illegal’ On Her 50th Birthday

Gwen Stefani celebrated her 50th birthday on Thursday, and it seems that her longtime love, Blake Shelton, was right by her side. The country music singer even took to social media to gush over the “Don’t Speak” songstress on her special day.

People Magazine reports that Blake couldn’t help but express his feelings for Gwen in his sweet, yet comical, Twitter tribute. Shelton posted a message of love to Stefani in honor of her milestone birthday, and fans loved it.

“Happy birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid…And possibly illegal in the state of California,” Blake tweeted on October 3.

As many fans will remember, Blake and Gwen began dating back in 2014 when they met on the set of The Voice. Shelton was going through a divorce with his then-wife, singer Miranda Lambert, while Stefani was in the middle of a split with her longtime love, husband Gavin Rossdale. The pair hit it off and sparked an adorable romance.

“It’s actually shocking that it has already been that long. It’s kind of a blur. It still feels like it’s pretty new to me. I guess it is, relatively. Four years isn’t forever, but man, it seems like it just happened in no time,” Blake told the magazine back in June of his relationship with Gwen.

In addition, Blake has become a father figure to Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. The boys are said to love hanging out with Shelton, and the singer previously admitted that they always take the time to make him a card or special gift for occasions like birthdays, Christmas, and other holidays, which means so much to him.

This season, Gwen headed back to The Voice after Adam Levine shockingly announced his departure from the show. The pair are now working together in the same place they fell in love, and seemingly couldn’t be happier.

Recently, Blake admitted that it’s hard not to bring their work home with them, as they’ll talk about things that they found cool or interesting during filming, revealing there’s a lot of “pillow talk” about the artists.

However, it’s not all sunshine and roses — Stefani says that she plans on fighting Shelton tooth-and-nail for the artists that she wants on her team throughout the show, and that she’s not going to back down.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s adorable relationship by following the couple on their social media accounts.