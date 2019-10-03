Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Breaks Victoria’s Heart

Huge new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that once again, Victor leaves his daughter, Victoria, brokenhearted with his next move.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) worried that Newman Enterprises might be in serious trouble after the recent revelation about Victor (Eric Braeden) returning from the dead. She did some damage control, but The Inquisitr reported that Victoria also played hooky with Billy (Jason Thompson) while things faltered at work.

Unfortunately for Victoria, her father is ready to get back to work after the whole disaster with Adam (Mark Grossman). However, the way Victoria learns she’s been demoted to COO is difficult to swallow, according to Victoria actress Amelia Heinle. She told Soap Opera Digest all about the stunning new storyline development recently.

“Victoria didn’t expect this to happen so soon. She’s disappointed because she was hitting her stride in the CEO position.”

What’s worse is, Victor did not even have the courtesy to tell Victoria himself.

“She was very surprised to receive the news from someone in the press rather than hearing it from Victor,” Heinle revealed. “Victor explains that he intended to tell Victoria himself, but someone at Newman leaked hit to the press.”

For Victoria, this all comes down to her dad using her to get back at Adam. No matter how much she does, Victor never allows Victoria to take the reins and truly be his heir apparent. Victor always wants Adam, or sometimes even Nick (Joshua Morrow), to take over for him at the family business. However, out of all his children, Victor’s daughters, Victoria and Abby (Melissa Ordway), are always the most interested in following in his footsteps at work. Now that Adam left town and Victor stepped back into the CEO position, Victoria feels foolish. In the end, no matter how much Victoria accomplishes at Newman Enterprises, Adam always seems to have the upper hand where Victor is concerned.

“She feels she has proven herself time and time again that she’s more than capable of running Newman,” Heinle said.

As for Victor, he assures Victoria that he never meant for her to learn of her demotion back to COO through the press. However, somebody inside Newman managed to leak the news before The Mustache had a chance to apprise his daughter of her change in status at the company. He does not seem genuinely sorry, and while the supposed leak may be Victor’s excuse, it seems unlikely since he is almost always multiple steps ahead of the game. This time, though, Victor may end up with a big surprise because Victoria may finally be fed up with her father’s antics.