Kelly Ripa Rocks An Enviable Thigh Gap, PDA & Red Hair In A Throwback Picture Pack

Kelly Ripa seemed to enjoy her 49th birthday celebration shared during the October 2 edition of Live! with Kelly and Ryan that included a bevy of balloons, a luscious cake, and a visit from her husband, Mark Consuelos. Off the air, the seminal host shared a bunch of pictures highlighting her celebration.

But more pictures were to come. Later in the day, Mark posted a mega photo pack of the birthday girl in much more intimate images than what Kelly had posted on Wednesday. The Riverdale star created a funny caption for the 10 pictures that talked about how lucky he was to have met and married his wife of TK years. The mention was a bit back-handed since Mark projected all of the horrible aspects of his life that would have happened if he and his former All My Children co-star would not have tied the knot. The caption was funny but ended on a more sincere note when he told his “sweetie” to have a happy birthday.

His “sweetie” relayed her appreciation, telling her husband that she appreciated the “heartfelt” images taken from particularly highpoints of the television personality’s life.

The first picture in the pack harkened back to when Kelly was a little girl, celebrating her birthday while wearing a pink dress and while blowing out a candle on a predominately pink cake. Arguably the most interesting aspect of this initial image was that when she was young, Kelly rocked red hair.

In the second snap, Kelly was all grown up and giving Mark bedroom eyes as the pair seemed to be dressed for an evening out. Mark wore a suit and Kelly wore a sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline that showed plenty of cleavage and even a little side boob.

Kelly was young again when the third picture was revealed. She was likely sitting for a school picture as she wore her red hair in pigtails featuring red ties. The next shot seemed to harken back to All My Children days as Kelly posed by holding the handset of an old school phone.

Picture number 5 looked as if little Kelly was dressed in white in time for her christening or some other special event. This time her red hair showed up in giant curls peeking out from her frilly white hat.

The next image, the most risque of all, showed Kelly rocking a nearly backless dress while Mark held her close.

After that, the star’s husband had uploaded another smiling image of a young Kelly who was proudly showing off a trophy she had apparently won.

The next two snaps had been taken after Kelly and Mark became a couple. In one, they smiled as Mark grabbed her waist while in the other, the two packed on the PDA with a kiss.

Finally, in the 10th picture shared on Mark’s Instagram, Kelly went solo on a beach. She was wearing a swimsuit under a very short coverup that was hitched up to reveal the star’s enviable thigh gap and long, shapely legs.

Within a day of being uploaded, Mark’s Instagram pictures of Kelly earned the television personality racked up more than 180,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments from among his 1.8 million followers.

Fans seemed glad to be able to personally wish Kelly Ripa a happy birthday thanks to husband Mark Consuelos’s well thought out, super well intensioned, photographic gift.