‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain, 6 Months Pregnant, Poses In Tiny Bikini, Reveals Baby’s Name

Since announcing that she was expecting in July, the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram. On Wednesday, the registered nurse shared a sweet video of her and her husband, David Kagan. In the clip, Lauren wore a tiny pink bikini that put her baby bump on full display, while David sported a pair of black swim trunks. The bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in braids and opted for minimal makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

The video begins with the couple laying in the sand on a beach in the Bahamas. David lovingly put his hand on his wife’s stomach and leaned in for a kiss. The camera quickly panned out into an aerial shot, revealing their daughter’s name, Aria Skye, written in the sand. The gorgeously shot video continued with the elated couple embracing and dancing on the shoreline.

In the caption, Lauren stated that she already feels so much love for her daughter and cried while watching the video. She proceeded to ask her followers if all mothers are this emotional.

Lauren’s fans who have children were quick to assure the fitness model that being sentimental is completely normal.

“Yes. Yes we do. Immediately we start doing all the mushy gushy things,” wrote a follower.

“Girl I cried for everything momma related with my son and it’s worse now with my girl. It’s the greatest feeling ever and [ya’ll] are gonna be over the moon when she’s finally here,” said another, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“Dude I cry any time I see a baby being born in any movie! It’s so beautiful!!” chimed in another commenter.

The precious video has already been viewed more than 160,000 times.

This is far from the first time that Lauren has flaunted her growing bump. In September, the stunner proved that pregnancy isn’t holding her back from working out. The 33-year-old uploaded a video on IGTV that was filmed during her vacation in Bali. In the clip, the mother-to-be broke a serious sweat by doing an intensive full-body circuit workout that consisted of bicep curls, lunges, and squats.

Fans were extremely impressed by Lauren’s strength.

“You still beastin’ it up over there? Look at you go ma!” praised a follower.

“Preggo and working out on vacay?! You are goals!” added another.

