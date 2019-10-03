Donald Trump Reaches Highest Approval Rating In 2019 Despite Impeachment Inquiry

Donald Trump has a 49 percent approval rating, the highest it has been all year, according to a new poll by Hill-HarrisX. Nearly half of Americans approve of the job that Trump is doing, The Hill reports, even as the impeachment inquiry into his alleged misbehavior has ramped up.

Trump’s approval rating has increased two points since early September, the highest it has been in 2019. His all-time peak was in August of 2018, when it reached 51 percent. At the same time, disapproval of his performance has reached an all-time low as well, with 51 percent of people saying they disapprove of the job that Trump is doing as president.

The nationwide survey comes just days after the House announced that it is launching an inquiry into Trump’s actions with regards to a July 25 phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine. The situation was brought to public attention after a whistleblower filed a complaint about the phone call, claiming that the president abused the power of his office in order to benefit him personally.

Trump is accused of asking Zelensky to look into one of his potential opponents in the 2020 race for president. Critics say that Trump pressured the Ukrainian leader to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, presumably to hamper the former vice president’s campaign for office.

House leader Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats were launching an impeachment inquiry last week. It appears that the move hasn’t harmed the public’s perception of the work that Trump is doing in the White House. On Wednesday, however, the California Democrat called the White House’s apparent lack of cooperation in the impeachment investigation an attempt to “stonewall” Congress and said that if it continues, it could constitute obstruction of justice.

While the president’s approval rating doesn’t appear to be impacted by impeachment proceedings, support for the impeachment process has increased since House Democrats made their announcement.

Trump absolutely lost it during today’s press conference when a reporter asked about impeachment and Ukraine #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/F2Okl7KG7i — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 3, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, for the first time in Trump’s term, more people support impeachment than oppose it, with 46 percent of people saying they support the hearings and 43 percent of people opposing them.

“The percentage of voters who disapprove of Trump’s job performance in the latest poll, 56 percent, still exceeds the 46 percent who think Congress should begin impeachment proceedings to remove him, or the 51 percent who say they support the current impeachment inquiry — a step short of actual impeachment proceedings,” a report read. “Those findings indicate that there is a slice of moderate voters who disapprove of Trump but think Democrats are going too far.”