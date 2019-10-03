Watch Arsenal FC Vs. Standard Liège Stream Live: UEFA Europa League Start Time, Preview, 2019 Group Stage Game

Two teams on unbeaten runs come together for a crucial UEFA Europa League Group F match, as Arsenal FC hosts Belgian side Royal Standard Liège.

After 20 straight years in the UEFA Champions League, as The Inquisitr has recounted, Arsenal FC are now in their third consecutive season of competition in UEFA’s second-tier tournament, the Europa League. Last season the Gunners advanced all the way to the final of the grueling tournament, which comes with an extra round of play and often greater traveling distances than in the Champions League. Nonetheless, this season they can put themselves in position where advancement to the knockout stage is almost assured, with a convincing win over second-place Belgian First Division club Royal Standard Liège.

But “The Reds” come into London on a sparkling run of form, winning four of their last five, without a loss, and level on points with Arsenal after one round of play as they head into the crucial showdown that will stream live from North London.

To find out how to watch the Arsenal FC vs. Standard Liège UEFA Europa League Group F tabletop showdown live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the 60,000-seat Emirates Stadium in Holloway, London, England, on Thursday, October 3. That start time will be 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time in Belgium.

Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. In India, the Gunners vs. Les Rouges match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning, October 4.

Arsenal Manager Unai Emery has seen the greatest glories of his career in the Europa League, winning the tournament three times with his previous club, La Liga side Sevilla, and taking Arsenal to last year’s final before falling to English Premier League rivals Chelsea. So it is no mystery why Emery would declare his love for the tournament, as quoted by The Mirror.

“I want to feel not just I love that competition – I want everybody to love it,” he said on Wednesday. “It is a great competition and it is a way into the Champions League.”

The winner of the Europa League secures an automatic berth in the top tier European championship tournament.

Arsenal Manager Unai Emery wants fans to learn to love the UEFA Europa League. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

To watch the Arsenal FC vs. Standard Liège UEFA Europa League Group F leaders matchup stream live online in the United States, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

Another way to watch the Arsenal FC vs. Standard Liège showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription is to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV or AT&T TV Now, which will carry the match via a feed from TUDN, the sports channel formerly known as Univision Deportes. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing a week-long period for fans to watch the UEFA Europa League Group F match, and other UEFA matches, livestream for free.

Inside the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry a stream of the match, while in Belgium, Sporza Live will stream the game for Dutch-language viewers, and La Deux offers a French language stream. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia livestream. In Canada, fans may watch the livestream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will livestream the match.

In many African countries, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. To find streaming links for the above listed sources of Arsenal FC vs. Standard Liège, as well as streaming sources in many other countries around the globe, check out LiveSoccerTV.