‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Victoria Plays Hooky During A Disaster

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, October 3, brings a new criminal activity for Kevin and Chelsea after Chloe gets a new job. Plus, Victoria does damage control for Newman Enterprises while Nick gets advice from Devon.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) did damage control for Newman Enterprises, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) showed up. A worried Victoria told her mom that she felt like Newman might not survive Victor’s (Eric Braeden) return from the dead. Nikki expressed confidence in her daughter. Later, Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up, and instead of Victoria working at Newman and Billy working at Jabot, they decided to play hooky and went for a picnic in Chancellor Park to enjoy some relaxing time together.

Summer (Hunter King) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) also went to Chancellor Park, and Summer complained about being left out of the Newman plan and not knowing the truth about Victor. Phyllis quickly agreed that the Newmans are awful, which made Summer question her mother’s motives. However, in the end, Summer expressed that she’s glad to have Phyllis’ shoulder to lean on.

Meanwhile, at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) wasn’t ready to forgive him. Chelsea refused to let Nick take Connor (Judah Mackey) to see Victor. Then, Connor told his mom that he wished they had never moved back to Genoa City. Later that evening, when Chelsea got home from work, she found a romantic setup at Nick’s, but she stopped him and let Nick know winning her back wouldn’t be that easy.

Loading...

Earlier, Nick visited Devon (Bryton James), and Devon admitted he was upset about the whole Victor situation. However, even more upsetting for Devon is knowing that his dad, Neil (Kristoff St. John), will never return. Devon also told Nick about Katherine’s will debacle and explained that Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) looks just like Hilary. They finally discussed business, and Nick impressed Devon by taking care of a loose end via the telephone. Their new building’s grand opening is coming soon.

Chelsea offered Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) a job as the marketing director at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Chloe accepted immediately. However, later, Chelsea told Kevin (Greg Rikaart) all about Calvin’s money, The Inquisitr previously reported. She asked Kevin to help her wash the illegal cash and make it clean. Although Kevin didn’t love the idea of breaking the law, he reluctantly agreed when Chelsea offered him ten percent. Later, Kevin told Chloe about the situation, and Chelsea let Phyllis and Abby (Melissa Ordway) know about her new hire.