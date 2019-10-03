Lala Kent Stuns In See-Through Black Lace Top While Flashing Massive Engagement Ring

Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules has posted another sexy photo to her Instagram feed. The reality star is teasing her fans in a pensive new shot, and despite her being completely covered, Lala somehow left little to the imagination in a see-through black lace top. The new post, which was shared with her 1.3 million followers, debuted on Thursday afternoon, and was shot by photographer Cibelle Levi. Lala was styled by Alexandra Renee Scott, whom she tagged in the post, as well as Trace Henningsen, who did her hair for the photo.

Despite rocking a see-through top, Lala kept her chest covered by strategically positioning her arms to cover up. The sexy top was paired with satin tan trousers as Lala stunned in simple makeup and loose wavy hair. In under an hour, Lala’s newest post was well on its way to 4,000 likes, one of which came from her on-again-off-again bestie James Kennedy. Comedian and noted Bravo fan Heather McDonald also commented on Lala’s outfit, noting that it was very fall-appropriate.

Perhaps the biggest attention grabber in the new post was Lala’s massive engagement ring from fiancé and movie producer Randall Emmett. The couple became engaged over a year ago in Cabo San Lucas, and Randall sealed the deal with a six-carat diamond from jeweler Richie Rich. The oversized 18-karat white-gold ring cost an estimated $150,000, which Lala will pair with an equally stunning wedding band when the two tie the knot on April 18, 2020.

The hot but classy new photo from Lala comes just a few days after the makeup designer shared a photo of herself presumably nude in bed and only covered by a white sheet. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lala was sporting an over-the-top hairdo from the red carpet premiere of Randall’s newest film, the Netflix original The Irishman. The Vanderpump Rules star got a lot of flack for picking a hairstyle that aged her considerably, but Lala was happy with her look and was all smiles with her man on the red carpet. In the suggestive photo, Lala was holding a Diet Coke and joked that she was the “official mascot” of the brand. The post brought in almost 45,000 likes and comments from her co-stars, Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder.

On Thursday afternoon, Lala was also showing off her blond extensions in a lengthy Instagram story which taught her followers just how easy it is to use her new favorite clip-ins.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to debut this November, but Bravo has not confirmed an exact date at this time.