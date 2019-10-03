The Queen Is Reportedly Not ‘Impressed’ By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Decision To Sue Tabloid

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to announce in the middle of their African tour that the duchess was suing The Mail On Sunday for publishing a private letter she had sent to her father in August 2018. However, The Sun is reporting that the Sussexes did not alert either Prince Charles, Prince William, or even the Queen to this decision.

Moreover, the secrecy might have been a huge error in judgment, as a royal source claimed that Queen Elizabeth is not “impressed” by the move.

The royal insider specifically cites the timing of the announcement, which occurred when Harry and Meghan were in the midst of a tour of southern Africa, specifically South Africa, Angola, Botswana, and Malawi.

The source pointed out that the announcement took focus away from the charities and initiatives they were supposed to be highlighting during the trip.

“This is not the done thing on a royal tour, when the principals are representing the Queen and country,” the insider said.

“I can’t imagine the Queen will be very impressed.”

Some royal experts believe that the Sussexes waited until the tour to release the news, hoping that doing so would garner maximum publicity.

Sure enough, headlines for the past 48 hours have been dominated by the lawsuit and the accompanying letter written by Prince Harry. In the letter, the redheaded prince defended his wife by likening the negative coverage of the two to bullying. He also claimed the media bias was also unfairly endured by his mother, the late Princess Diana, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives,” Prince Harry wrote.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” he added. “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Other royal experts slammed the letter, claiming that Harry’s rant was “over-emotional” and a “monumental misjudgment.”

It echoes the criticism received when Harry released a letter shortly after news of his romance with the former Suits actress broke, in which he accused the media of racism towards his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, The Mail On Sunday plans to fight the lawsuit, and claims that it still stands by the story. It originally acquired the letter from Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., and the missive is still available to read online.