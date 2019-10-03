Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Tugs At Her Bikini Bottoms For Hot New Snap: ‘Down To Ride’

Tarsha Whitmore is showing off her jaw-dropping hourglass figure to her loyal Instagram fans once again. On Wednesday, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot of herself in a skimpy bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Whitmore is posing indoors against a large window as she sizzles in a black two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classic triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind her neck, while its itty bitty cups puts her cleavage front and center. The 19-year-old model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms whose extra thin straps sit all the way up on her waist, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her full, wide hips with her small, slender midsection.

The main part of her bottoms are also very high-cut, which showcases her voluptuous lower body even further. According to the tag she included with her post, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Oh Polly Swim, a brand the model often promotes on her Instagram feed. Spicing things even more, Whitmore is tugging at the sides of her bikini bottoms in a playful way.

The model is posing with one leg slightly in front of the other as she looks at a point off-camera to her left with her lips parted.

Whitmore completed her look with a white robe, which she is wearing off her shoulders for the shot. Her blonde highlighted hair is in a middle part and styled down as it falls over her shoulders.

As indicated by the geotag paired with her post, the model posed for this photo in Los Angeles, California. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Whitmore has been posting snapshots from the City of Angels as of late, though it is unclear whether the model is in the United States for business or pleasure.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Whitmore shared with her following of 552,000-plus Instagram users — has garnered more than 43,000 likes and upwards of 560 comments, proving to be a hit among her followers. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her eye-popping figure while sharing their admiration for her.

“Ok WAWWWW [heart eyes emoji] BYE!!!!” one user raved, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji.

“HOWWWWW,” added another user, also including a series of fire emoji to illustrated the message.

“Wow wow wow,” yet a third fan chimed in.