Khloe Kardashian’s Best Friend Malika Haqq Flaunts Legs In Spandex Shorts After Pregnancy Reveal

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, is showing off her stunning stems in her latest social media update. The reality star showcased her legs, but hid her growing baby bump in the brand new Instagram snap.

On Thursday, Malika posted a new photo of herself looking gorgeous and glowing as she donned a bright, neon orange ensemble. Haqq showcased her long, lean legs in a pair of spandex bike shorts while adding a baggy, plain white t-shirt over top to hide her bulging belly. Malika added an oversize matching orange windbreaker jacket and carried a cup of tea for the photo.

Khloe’s bestie wore her long hair parted down the middle and styled in waves that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders. She also donned a full face of makeup for the snap, which included long, dark eyelashes, black eyeliner, and a coral-colored eye shadow. Malika added pink blush on her cheeks, and an orange toned color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Meanwhile, Haqq’s fans went wild for the snap and took to the comment section to gush over Malika.

“You’re gorge,” one follower wrote.

“Pretty,” another social media user commented.

“I love you,” another adoring admirer said.

“Fab,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Malika recently made a huge announcement on social media, revealing that she is expecting her first child. Haqq revealed the news with a snap of her smiling alongside a positive pregnancy test,

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!” Haqq wrote in the caption of the photo on September 27.

Loading...

However, Malika didn’t reveal who the father of the child is. Meanwhile, Us Weekly claims that Malika’s former boyfriend, O.T. Genasis, is her baby daddy.

Haqq and Genasis were first linked back in 2017, but reportedly began to struggle in their romance over the summer. In June Malika announced the split by simply deeming herself as “Single” on Instagram.

Fans who want to see more of Malika Haqq’s stunning photos and pregnancy updates should follow her on her Instagram account, which she updates regularly.