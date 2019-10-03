Emily Clow Claims Potential Employer Publicly Slut-Shamed Her Over Bikini Pics

'I am looking for a professional marketer — not a bikini model,' the would-be employer wrote on their own Instagram page.

A Texas woman says that a potential employer publicly slut-shamed her because of her sexy Instagram pics, many of which include her in bikinis, NBC News reports.

Emily Clow says that she applied for a job at Kickass Masterminds, which specializes in “rigorously curated and professionally facilitated structured mastermind groups.” Days into the application process, Emily says that a representative contacted her and suggested that she should follow the company’s Instagram account, which she promptly did.

Looking through the company’s Instagram pictures, she found something she did not expect: a picture of herself in a bikini. And in the caption, she says, the company was slut-shaming her.

“PSA (because I know some of you applicants are looking at this) do not share your social media with a potential employer if this is the kind of content on it. I am looking for a professional marketer — not a bikini model.”

Clow says that she was shocked.

“You don’t expect a potential employer to do something like this,” she said.

Clow asked the company three times to remove her photo from their Instagram account. After the third attempt, she says, she was blocked from contacting the company.

As it turns out, Kickass Masterminds’ Instagram account is no more. Neither is their website, which, as of this writing, displays only a blank page. A Twitter search for “Kickass Masterminds” produces a link to a profile belonging to @kickassmasterm, but which also appears to have been taken down. Also gone is a Facebook page that once seemingly belonged to the company.

The company has not responded to requests for comment from the media.

As for Emily, her Instagram account is largely filled with the types of photos that you would expect to see of any other person her age. In some pictures, she’s partying. In others, she’s posing in her swimwear. In others, she’s fully dressed.

Loading...

She says that she shared her story because she wants a conversation about employers who publicly shame employees or potential hires.

Social Media And Employment

Employers often look at applicants’ social media posts before making hiring decisions, and the practice is perfectly legal, according to The Connecticut Business & Industry Association. Specifically, 70 percent of employers admit to looking into job candidates’ social media posts, and of those, 57 percent have admitted to not hiring candidates based on problematic posts.

What are those problematic posts? Posts about drug use, posts about criminal behavior, and posts containing “inappropriate” photos or videos have all been cited as reasons for turning down potential job applicants.