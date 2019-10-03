Porsha Williams Drops Jaws In Plunging, High-Cut Swimsuit Showing Killer Curves Poolside

Porsha Williams has her fans’ jaws dropping. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s post-baby body has been a major talking point for her social media followers. A sizzling black bikini worn earlier this summer with Porsha’s baby, Pilar Jhena, in a Burberry swimsuit made The Inquisitr‘s headlines.

Porsha has returned to Instagram in swimwear mode, with multiple posts including videos appearing to have her fans nothing short of floored. The mother of one appeared goddess-like in her photos and videos. Porsha was seen flaunting her killer curves in a high-cut and multi-colored swimsuit with bold prints. A loose jacket worn over the one-piece matched it. The star had her long legs and curvy hips on show. A little parading around also showcased the star’s fierce assets with the bathing suit’s plunging neckline.

Porsha was looking fully glammed-up with her hair tied up into a bun, with a full face of makeup accentuating her attractive features. The star’s pins were also elongated by a pair of high heels in peach shades. Of course, these matched hues on the swimsuit and jacket – Porsha doesn’t do things by half.

The response has been nothing short of immense. Porsha’s video racked up over 451,000 views. Likes on her photos fell between 44,000 and 96,000.

Comments across all three posts seemed to see Porsha’s fans absolutely wowed.

“Wow,” one fan wrote.

“Porsha you too much,” another wrote.

“Chocolate goddess,” was another comment.

“You betta twirl on them heels with all that thickness,”one user said about the star’s curves.

“PORSHA! Serving us that body,” one fan exclaimed.

Many fans also commented on the sassy captions the star had used – Porsha definitely seemed to be channeling her inner Girl Boss via the used words, although the star’s sensational body was definitely getting noticed. Likewise, the little spin she had done, with the camera taking in her frame in slow motion.

“So….should we call you twirl?? Or gone with the wind fabulous??” a fan wrote with two alien emoji.

Porsha seems to be loving motherhood. The star wasted no time in setting baby Pilar up with an Instagram account – while other celebrities have done this, getting started so early on is pretty rare. Porsha regularly updates her social media with her baby, with fans seeming to think that this munchkin looks exactly like her dad.

Fans wishing to see more of Porsha and her daily life should follow her Instagram.