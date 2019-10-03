Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Insane Physique In Curve-Hugging Red Sequin Dress While Filming New Movie

Jennifer Lopez has proved time and time again that she looks good in just about anything, and her latest ensemble certainly did not disappoint. The entertainer recently sported a glitzy dress on the set of her new film Marry Me in Manhattan on Wednesday night, and the photos of JLo in the head-turning number are sure to get pulses racing.

The snaps of the star’s sexy on-set look were released by The Daily Mail on Thursday, October 3, and one glance explains exactly why she caught the eyes of the paparazzi. The 50-year-old looked nothing short of stunning in a gorgeous dress that boasted a bold, red color and sparkling sequins — details that were enough to turn heads in and of themselves.

Upping the ante of Jennifer’s eye-popping display was the curve-hugging nature of the garment, which clung tight to her famous curves in all the right ways. The piece highlighted the stunner’s famous hourglass silhouette, cinching in the middle of her torso to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection, while also perfectly outlining her voluptuous assets and peachy derriere.

Poufy, ruched sleeves added a dramatic flair to the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s ensemble. One photo caught her with her backside to the camera, revealing a double-sided zipper that spanned the entire length of the garment for a customizable slit in the skirt. For this particular look, the wardrobe team opted to keep JLo’s look modest by unzipping the bottom zipper just above her knees, though it was enough so the beauty could still show off a considerable amount of her sculpted legs.

Jennifer’s outfit for the scene was completed with a pair of strappy, stiletto heels in the same bright red color, while her fingers were adorned with a slew of silver rings. She sported a very different hairdo for the evening, trading in her signature long, honey blond locks for a sleek bob cut that just barely grazed her shoulders, and rocked a minimal makeup look that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Also spotted with her on the set was her co-star, Game of Thrones actor John Bradley, who was dressed in a navy blue suit. The film’s IMDB page also lists Sarah Silverman, Owen Wilson, and Colombian singer Maluma as cast members of the upcoming rom-com as well.

JLo always seems to be going nonstop. Among promoting her film Hustlers, which hit theaters last month, and filming Marry Me, she has also been planning her wedding to former Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The couple spent this weekend celebrating their engagement with family and friends, where Jennifer looked absolutely gorgeous in a white, one-shoulder dress while ARod took handsome to another level in a white button-up shirt and black suit jacket.