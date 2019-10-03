Curvy Bombshell Iskra Lawrence Stuns In 12 Bras In A Mega-Pic Update

Iskra Lawrence certainly knows how to blow fans away — after all, the body positive model can boast a whopping 4.5 million followers on Instagram. However, her latest picture might take the cake, as it shows not one, but 12 pictures in one post as part of her “vision board.”

Iskra first found fame by taking to social media after the modeling industry deemed that she was too heavy to work as a regular model but too thin to work as a plus-sized one. Iskra’s belief that her body was beautiful just the way it was — despite not checking specific boxes — appealed to a large number of women and shot her into the limelight.

It soon caught the attention of Aerie, the intimates line of American Eagle. They chose Iskra to not only model their items, but also be the face of the brand. The decision to work with Iskra ended up being a huge success, and Aerie sales soon outpaced that of rival lingerie behemoth Victoria’s Secret.

A devotee of the brand, Iskra models all Aerie bras in her update, and looks stunning all the while. Some of the pictures in the collage were even once full posts on Instagram. For example, the last picture, in which Iskra stunned in pink lingerie, was posted earlier this summer, as covered by The Inquisitr.

The first bra in the collage is a simple white T-shirt bra. Next in the row is a beige bra with a deep plunge to show off her ample assets, as well as a stunning white crochet one. Next row includes two jewel bras, one in a deep hunter green and the other a burgundy. A classic white sports bra is sandwiched in the middle.

The third row includes a stunning blue sports bra that plays beautifully against Iskra’s sunkissed skin and blonde hair. Immediately following it is another sports bra, this time a white number with a playful cheetah print. The row also includes a ribbed beige bralette.

The last row has the aforementioned pink bra, as well as a similar low-plunge top in a light cream and a lace bralette in a coffee tone.

In less than six hours, the post already earned over 62,500 likes and just shy of 300 comments. Most of them complimented the British beauty on her stunning pictures, though many added what was on their own vision boards.

“You are on my Vision board, in a wedding dress,” joked one lovestruck fan.

“You look stunning,” added another, with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Speechless… so pretty,” echoed a third, also with a heart-eyes face and fire emoji.

In addition to her modeling contracts, body positivity activism, and social media presence, Iskra also recently launched a talk show on YouTube.