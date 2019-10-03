NBA Rumors: Pacers Could Send Myles Turner To Celtics For Jaylen Brown

Does trading Myles Turner for Jaylen Brown make sense for the Pacers and the Celtics?

When Kyrie Irving left in the 2019 NBA free agency, most people viewed Jaylen Brown as one of the cornerstones of the next title-contending team that the Boston Celtics will try to build. Brown has shown lots of superstar potential from the time he was selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. However, as the 2019-20 NBA season draws closer, rumors have started to circulate around Brown and his future with the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown is currently eligible to sign a massive contract extension with the Celtics. Unfortunately, Sean Deveney of Heavy reported that there’s only a “pretty slim” chance that Brown and the Celtics will be reaching an agreement regarding a contract extension before the October 21 deadline. As of now, the Celtics must be wanting to see first how Brown will perform in the 2019-20 NBA season, but if they don’t really intend on giving him a huge payday, they will be better off trading him for players that could boost their chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

According to Fadeaway World, one of the potential landing spots for Jaylen Brown before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline is the Indiana Pacers. In the proposed trade deal, the Celtics will be sending Brown to the Pacers in exchange for Myles Turner. To make the deal work financially, the Celtics will be needing to add more players to match the Pacers’ outgoing salary.

“It is no secret that the Indiana Pacers are in a predicament as they must choose between Myles Turner or Domantas Sabonis as the center for the future. This has happened because while on the court together, Sabonis and Turner do not fit and as we saw last season, it can drastically affect the team. Trading for Jaylen Brown should be something that the Pacers consider as he would fix a plethora of problems that currently hinder this team. For one, Jaylen would provide depth at the small forward position, a position at which they are currently lacking.”

If the trade becomes a reality, it will help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster. The deal would allow the Pacers to address the issue in their frontcourt while upgrading their wing. Meanwhile, the suggested trade would enable the Celtics to add an All-Star caliber big man in Myles Turner, who could fill the void Al Horford left on the defensive end of the floor. At 23, Turner perfectly fits the timeline of Jayson Tatum, who is expected to be the face of the franchise in the post-Kyrie Irving era.