‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will Has A Heartbreaking Question For Katie

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 4 reveal that Will Spencer (Finnegan George) will drive Katie Logan (Heather Tom) to tears. The little boy will have a heartbreaking question for his mother that will leave her fighting to maintain her composure, per Highlight Hollywood.

Katie was recently diagnosed with kidney failure. B&B fans know that after having a heart transplant a few years ago, Katie had to take anti-rejection medication. The ongoing treatment has had an adverse effect on her kidneys. After numerous tests, the doctors discovered that she urgently needs a transplant. The positive news is that Dr. Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) feels that she is an ideal candidate for a transplant. But will Katie be able to hang on long enough before she gets one?

Katie and Will are closer than most. He is her only child and it’s unlikely that she will have any more given her medical history. She has also raised him as a single mother since for the majority of his childhood, since she and Bill were not together for the most part. However, since the custody dispute last year, Bill has made his family his priority and they have been spending a lot of time together. It appears as if Will is worried that something may jeopardize their family unit.

Katie needs to receive dialysis at the hospital and she cannot come home. Will knows that his mother is seriously ill and this terrifies him. He will approach Katie and ask her if she is ever going to come home, per The Inquisitr. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Katie will choke back her tears as she answers her son. Of course, she wants to reassure him that everything will be okay, but can she really give him false hope?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that they will share a poignant moment. But after he leaves the room, it appears as if she will face another crisis. Their new specialist will inform them about kidney donation when things take a turn for the worst.

As Katie fights for her life, everyone will realize that her body is giving in. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that they will find a matching donor next week. And the anonymous donor is none other than Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), the woman Katie disowned from the family.

