Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Sizzles In Zebra-Print Swimsuit For Hot New Beach Snap: ‘Current Body’

Savannah Prez wants her Instagram fans to see what her body currently looks like as she explains that there is no one size fits all when it comes to fitness and health. On Wednesday, the Belgian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself at the beach to showcase her killer curves as she addresses some questions her followers and clients often ask her about.

In her lengthy caption, she shares that the amount of calories, as well as macros, one eats depends on the personal goal and body constitution. She shared this photo to show that this is what she looks like when she is in maintenance mode, which means she is not counting her macros and calories.

The photo shows Prez posing on a beach in her native Belgium, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. She is leaning against a concrete slab as she poses with her back to the camera, putting her derriere front and center. The fitness model is rocking a one-piece bathing suit boasting a zebra print in black and white that features a thong bottom that further highlights her backside in the photo. Her one-piece appears to have a triangle-style top with thin straps that go over her shoulder, meeting in the back.

Prez is wearing her brunette tresses up in a high ponytail secured in place with a mauve scrunchie. The model is posing with one leg in front of the other and back arched in a way that further showcases the curves of her body, particularly her strong thighs and toned booty. Prez is looking over her left shoulder as she shoots a bright smile at the camera. She appears to be wearing a little eyeliner and mascara, though her makeup is fairly neutral.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Prez shared with her 609,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 14,400 likes and upward of 240 comments since going live. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the European fitness model took to the comments section to praise her physique and to express their admiration for her.

“You are a vision!” one user raved, trailing the comments with a red heart emoji.

“Yessss girlll,” said another fan, including a flexed arm and a heart eyes emoji after the words.

“I WANT TO CRY RN,” a third one chimed in.