Jenelle Evans Rocks Tiny Shorts On Instagram & Fan Comments Are Interesting

Jenelle Evans’ fans don’t miss a thing. The former Teen Mom 2 star tends to generate mixed feedback on her social media; Jenelle exposing her chest generated mass slamming recently, as The Inquisitr reported. The mother of three has appeared in a new photo on her Instagram, with fans appearing to have honed in on just about everything.

The photo showed Jenelle sitting on a wooden ledge indoors. The star was seen with husband David Eason and a friend, with both men standing and Jenelle sandwiched between them. The brunette was rocking a tight and tiny pair of shorts in blue, with a casual green top completing the look. The star also appeared with socks showing a marijuana leaf print. Jenelle smiled for her photo, with a fresh-looking face that seemed void of glam.

Fans have been commenting. As to the range of subject matters covered by fan responses, this did seem to prove wide, with fans commenting on everything from the star’s weight and her clothing to her exit from the MTV franchise that made her famous.

“The weight you’ve put on proves happiness. Screw everybody else,” one user wrote.

“You look good with a little weight on” also saw a fan commenting on the star’s size.

One user seemed concerned.

“You should have your thyroid levels checked it causes major weight gain. It’s not normal to put on that much weight so quickly”

Then again, it looked like fans had spotted the socks.

“Notice the WEED socks,” one user remarked.

“Love the pot leaf socks,” another said.

“Didn’t know you smoked weed, nice socks” was another comment.

Elsewhere, fans seemed to be questioning whether the star might be pregnant. Jenelle’s teasing posts this summer have seen the star make fake pregnancy announcements, although this seems to have become the norm from the MTV franchise. Kailyn Lowry appears to have done similar, as has Catelynn Lowell.

Comments also mentioned Eason, although not many mentions were of the alleged dog shooting that made major headlines this summer.

Jenelle shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. The star’s life raising her three kids was documented for years on the television franchise, although it all ended this summer. There’s been talk of whether or not Jenelle will return to screens, although for now, no announcement has been made, with the star appearing to focus on the recent launch of her JE Cosmetics line.

