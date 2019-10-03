Ariel Winter Flaunts Long, Lean Legs In Tiny Daisy Dukes

The actress looked stunning in her casual outfit.

Ariel Winter is known for playing the bookish Alex Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family. The actress’s personal style, however, is quite different from her characters. Ariel tends to choose sexier pieces than what is seen in Alex’s frumpy wardrobe that mainly consists of patterned blouses and sensible cardigans.

On Wednesday, the stunner was spotted in an outfit that her character would most likely steer away from, reported Hollywood Life. During an outing in Los Angeles, Ariel sizzled in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes, that put her long, lean legs on full display. She paired the casual look with a graphic black T-shirt with the word “Courage” printed across the chest. The ABC star also wore a pair of white tennis shoes. The brunette bombshell pulled back her hair into a bun and opted to forgo makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

As fans are well aware, Ariel isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure. Earlier this week, the beauty posted a stunning photo of herself in a skin-tight red dress on Instagram. Ariel flaunted her incredible curves in the red hot ensemble. Fans seemed to love the sexy look, as the post has been liked over 340,000 times.

The radiant actress recently lost a significant amount of weight. According to The Blast, in January, Ariel defended herself from critics who insinuated that her weight loss was due to heavy drug use.

“Not half as bad as all the coke/meth she uses. She literally dropped 30 ponds [sic],” wrote a troll in the comments section of a post that showed Ariel wearing a tight black dress on New Year’s Eve.

Ariel responded by making light of the harmful accusations.

“My psychiatrist switched me from my previous anti depressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism,” quipped the actress. “Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it.”

Ariel seems to have little patience for body shamers, and for good reason. Throughout her formative years, her looks have been scrutinized. In May, the star slammed commenters who were claiming that she had undergone various cosmetic procedures, noted People magazine.

Loading...

The actress was quick to clarify that her only plastic surgery was a breast reduction.

“I wasn’t going to reply but I HAVE to ask…what the f*** is cheek bone and chin shaving????” wrote Ariel. “You’re also wrong about all of it by the way one breast reduction and I lost weight but you do you boo.”

To see more of Ariel, be sure to watch the final season of Modern Family, airing Wednesday on ABC.