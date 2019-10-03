American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Physique In Nude Yoga Pants & Sports Bra

Qimmah Russo has been busy training clients in the Dallas area, and she is reaping the rewards. The American fitness model recently told her Instagram fans that she put on “good weight,” which she is happy about. Late on Wednesday, Russo took to the popular social media platform to share a series of photos of herself in which she showcased her jaw-dropping physique as she addressed her journey in the caption.

In the photos, Russo is wearing a dark gray, greenish sports bra with thick straps that go around the model’s neck while its bodice hugs tightly around her torso, giving her the support she needs to engage in her intense workouts. The bombshell teams her top with a pair of nude yoga pants that fold at the hips, sitting a few inches bellow her bellybutton. The position of her leggings leaves her enviable stomach on display, showing off her insane abs.

The Body Engineers athlete and model is posing in front of a mirror as she holds her phone in front of her to snap selfies. In the first shot, she is facing the camera while grabbing her blond braids. All the photos show her in the same location and in the same workout set, though she is striking different poses in each one to highlight different angles of her body.

Since going live, the post — which Russo shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 28,000 likes within about half a day. The same time period also brought in upwards of 300 comments to the slideshow. Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to praise her physique and to express their admiration for her.

“Standing there looking absolutely flawless as usual a Queen a motivation and an inspiration uniquely fabulous,” one user raved.

“Ugh yes,” said another fan, trailing the comment with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“U are so beautiful,” yet a third fan chimed in, adding a few crying emoji to illustrate the message.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Russo is no stranger to flaunting her muscular physique on Instagram. In addition to fitness-related photos and posts, the model also occasionally shares snapshots of herself in stylish swimsuits, which she did earlier this week. In this occasion, Russo shared a series of photos in which she stuns in an electric string bikini that put her body in full evidence.