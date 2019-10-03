Maisie Williams And Her Boyfriend Rocked Matching Pink Eyeshadow At PFW

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby also coordinated their outfits.

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby are probably going to kill it if they do a couples costume for Halloween. As reported by StyleCaster, the Game of Thrones actress and her boyfriend already have experience coordinating their looks.

All eyes are supposed to be on the runways during Paris Fashion Week, but Maisie and Reuben stole the spotlight from the models and their designer clothing at Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer 2020 show. The couple sat in the front row, where they were hard to miss with their matching outfits. But luckily for Thom Browne, they still served as a living sartorial ad for his art, since their looks were created by the designer.

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby both wore plaid jackets with red, blue, and white color palettes. However, the garments’ patterns were a bit different, and Maisie’s coat was a thick knitted sweater, whereas Reuben’s was made from a much lighter fabric. The lovebirds both showed a little leg, with Maisie wearing a skirt and Reuben rocking a pair of dark blue pinstripe shorts that matched his tie. Maisie wore a tie as well, but hers was solid blue.

While their twinning outfits certainly got a lot of buzz, it was Maisie and Reuben’s coordinated beauty looks that got even more attention. The couple dared to be different by sporting the same neon pink eyeshadow, which was liberally applied well outside of their eyelids. On her Instagram page, Maisie joked that she and Reuben were like the American Beauty characters played by Thora Birch and Wes Bentley.

Reuben Selby works in the fashion industry, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that he’s willing to take style risks. He co-founded a modeling agency, so he knows all about the potential value of standing out and making waves at fashion events.

Loading...

While Maisie Williams might like matching her man, she did not like embracing a masculine look to portray Arya Stark on Game of Thrones. As reported by Yahoo! Entertainment, she recently confessed that she “felt kind of ashamed for a while” when she was playing the tough tomboy character. Arya temporarily had to disguise herself as a real boy, and Maisie disliked having to wear makeup that broadened her nose and made her look more manly. However, that wasn’t the worst of it.

“And they would also put this strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had started, and I don’t know, that just felt horrible for six months of the year,” Maisie recently told Vogue.

Luckily, Maisie Williams won’t have to strap anything down for her next role. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she’s been cast as “a young misfit” on the run from a dangerous gang in the Sky Original comedy series Two Weeks to Live.