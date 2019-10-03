‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Puts On A Busty Show In See-Through Top

“World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia is causing a heatwave on social media. The TV personality likely got the pulses of her over 11.6 million followers racing in her latest Instagram story update on Wednesday.

In the video, Yanet shows off her outfit of the day, which flaunted her flawless figure and probably gave her fans something to drool over in the process.

The social media sensation stunned in a pair of high-waisted black slacks that showcased her tiny waist and lean legs. She added a completely see-through black long-sleeved top with a white stripe design and a sexy black bra that peeked out from underneath the shirt.

Garcia’s top put her ample cleavage on full display and showed off her chic fashion sense as she added a black jacket draped over her shoulders.

Yanet had her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and cascaded down her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face and a light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look as she held up her phone to snap the mirror selfie.

The Mirror reports that Yanet shot to fame for her stunning good looks and her high-profile relationship with popular YouTube star, Doug Martin, also known as “Faze Censor.”

The couple made headlines when it was revealed that Faze had dumped Yanet in order to spend more time playing his favorite video game, Call of Duty.

After the shocking breakup, Garcia spoke out about the end of the romance, admitting that she was very sad about it, and that it was very unexpected for her. Yanet admitted to having some “difficult days” following the split.

“So, I am relaxed, at peace, I keep what was good about the relationship in my heart. We were in a long distance relationship, it was very difficult. I actually do not judge him, on the contrary I wish him all the success, I hope that he wins that championship and it gives him all that he wants,” Yanet stated.

“We were a couple working in social media, and he had commitments with his followers while I have my job and projects,” she continued.

When asked if she believed that she and Faze would eventually get back together, she gave a pretty definitive no.

“No, I do not think so. I trust God, he has something else for me,” Garcia admitted.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia by following her on her Instagram account.