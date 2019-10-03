‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Flaunts Rock Hard Abs In Black Crop Top As She Admits She’s ‘Delirious’

Kate Bock is showing off her enviable figure for fans in another stunning post.

As those who follow the Sports Illustrated stunner on Instagram know, Bock is never shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure on social media. On her gorgeous feed, Bock shares a mix of photos that include modeling shots, bikini shots, and a lot of photos with her famous boyfriend — NBA star Kevin Love. In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, the beauty finds herself in Australia where she appears to be working.

In the beautiful new photo, Bock snaps a selfie in the mirror in Sydney. The model wears her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail as she cocks her head to the side and holds up her cell phone in one hand. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo with just a bit of eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Bock puts her well-known body on display while clad in a tiny black crop top with a vintage looking cropped jean jacket over it. Her toned and tanned tummy takes center stage in the photo and she completes the look with a pair of high-waisted khaki pants that are held on by a black and silver belt. In the caption of the post, she admits that she’s “delirious” after a long day of work. The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earning the beauty a lot of attention from her followers with over 4,000 likes and 40-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to tell Kate to enjoy her time in Australia while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more followers had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Hey gorgeous,” one follower commented with a series of various emoji.

“What are you shooting? Love when we get BTS content enjoy your day,” another fan asked.

“Hey Kate, My team wants to praise you on your amazing IG profile, we want you! Let’s collab!,” one more chimed in.

Loading...

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Bock heated up Instagram with a stunning shot from a recent shoot. In the photo, the model channeled her inner cowgirl. On the top of her head, Kate had placed a sueded cowboy hat as she wore her long locks down and waved. The bombshell showed off her amazing figure in a tiny black crop top that featured her taut tummy and over the shirt, she donned a cropped denim jacket while she completed her look with a plaid shirt that was tied around her waist.

Fans can keep up with Kate by giving her a follow on Instagram.