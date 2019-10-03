Christie Brinkley Stuns In Cream Gucci Jumpsuit For Quick Appearance At Hard Rock Tampa

Supermodel and former Dancing with the Stars celebrity Christie Brinkley walked the red carpet at an event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Florida, this morning.

According to Creative Loafing Tampa, Brinkley appeared as part of the Hard Rock’s Grand Celebration, which lasts through the weekend. She stunned at the event wearing a stylish, cream short-sleeved Gucci jumpsuit. The 65-year-old blonde bombshell was all smiles in the garment, which zipped up the front, and cinched in at the waist with a matching signature Gucci belt. Two pockets on the chest and two pockets on the hips gave new meaning to “it has pockets.” The model’s long hair fell in soft curls over her shoulder. She wore bright red lipstick and black eyeliner to complete the ensemble. On her right arm, Brinkley wore a brace and wrap on her injured wrist.

Fans of Dancing with the Stars remember that Brinkley was slated to be on this season of ABC’s popular dance show. However, one week before the show’s premiere, the supermodel shattered her arm while practicing with professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Brinkley’s daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, stepped in to take her place and learned the moves in just three days.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the former Sports Illustrated model plans another run on the show in a future season. For now, she’s supported her daughter by attending the live shows as well as posting and encouraging her Instagram followers to vote for Sailor.

In her Instagram story, Brinkley chronicled her trip to Tampa, Florida. Across footage of her plane departing, Brinkley wrote that it is tough to leave Los Angeles. However, she also explained that she’ll be right back after her short trip. Then, the supermodel thanked DWTS for everything, but she used a play on words and wrote “tanks” as she took a video of tanks in the ocean.

Yesterday, Brinkley posted pictures of herself and her assistant, Kate, shopping in Beverly Hills, and it looks like she’ll be back in “La La Land” soon.

Also appearing at the Hard Rock in Tampa was Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban. Urban performs at the venue tomorrow night in a sold-out concert. WWE star Titus O’Neil and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann walked the red carpet, too. Later tonight, rapper Big Boi and DJ Jazzy Jeff headline a concert celebrating the new additions to the Hard Rock.