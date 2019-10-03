Farrah Abraham Says Jenelle Evans Called Her For Advice After Being Fired From ‘Teen Mom’

Farrah Abraham recently appeared on an episode of Jonathan Cheban’s Foodgod: OMFG podcast, where she opened up about an array of issues, including her time on Teen Mom OG, and her fellow co-stars.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Farrah Abraham dished on her life following leaving the MTV reality series after spending nearly a decade on the show.

Abraham was dropped from the series back in 2018 after producers told her that she was causing issues with the other cast and crew members, and she refused to stop her involvement in the adult entertainment industry.

Farrah also admitted that Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans recently called her looking for career advice after she as fired by MTV following an incident where her husband, David Eason, brutally shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

“Jenelle called me the other day and she’s not knowing what to do. She’s talking to a PR girl rather than the legal team, and I was like, ‘Uh, you have a situation,'” Farrah revealed.

As many fans may remember, Abraham sued MTV following her dismissal from the show and settled out of court for an undisclosed amount of money.

“She was like, ‘How did you win that court thing?’ I was like, ‘It’s not how, it’s what you pay attention to. If you’re busy running around worried about press and relevancy and all this and not contracts, not what matters. I’m business,” Farrah added of her conversation with Jenelle, who may be looking to pull a similar move and get lawyers involved over her firing.

Meanwhile, as far as the rest of the Teen Mom cast, Abraham says she doesn’t keep in touch with them. Farrah and her former co-stars have never been very tight, and have publicly feuded in the past.

Farrah chalks it up to leading a very different life than the rest of the girls such as Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell.

Meanwhile, Jenelle recently sat down for an interview with the Hollywood Life podcast, and revealed that producers informed her that she had an open contract, and that she and her family could be back on the show in upcoming episodes.

Until that time, Evans claims that she’s trying to stay “humble” while raising her children and that she and Eason are now very busy now with all of their kids are back in school.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans by following the former Teen Mom stars on their Instagram accounts.