Slovakian Fitness Model Lucia Javorcekova Shows Off Insane Physique In Underwear Photo

Lucia Javorčeková often wows her legion of Instagram fans with photos that showcase her sculpted physique, and this week has been no different. On Thursday, the Slovakian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots in which she rocks a light lingerie set that highlights her killer curves, to the delight of her followers.

In the photos, Lucia is wearing a two-piece lingerie set in light gray that consists of a classic triangle bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders, while its low-cut neckline combined with the thin quality of the fabric help accentuate the brunette bombshell’s buxom physique. Lucia teamed her bra with a pair of matching underwear that features a bright yellow detail along its waistband on which the brand’s name is written in white. The lingerie bottoms sit higher on her sides and lower at the front, in a way that contrasts her full, wide hips with her toned midsection. As indicated by the tag she included with her post and caption, the underwear she is rocking is from Body Engineers, a brand for which she is an athlete and model.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Body Engineers counts with a select group of popular fitness models, including Ariana James, Yanita Yancheva and Qimmah Russo.

In the first photo of the slideshow, Lucia is posing outdoors in front of a house while she tugs at the sides of her underwear bottoms. She is facing the camera, shooting a fierce gaze at the onlooker with her lips slightly parted. The second photo shows Lucia indoors sitting up against a couch as she dons the same lingerie set. In this shot, she is looking at a point off-camera straight ahead.

Since going live, the post — which Lucia shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 54,500 likes in just a couple of hour of being posted, at the time of this writing. The same short hours also brought in upwards of 415 comments to the photos, proving to be a hit. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Eastern European stunner took to the comments section to praise her beauty and express their admiration for the brunette bombshell.

“Beautiful!!!” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a string of fire emoji.

“Beautiful body and pretty face,” said another user, including an OK hand sign emoji.

“OMG,” a third fan raved, also adding a series of fire emoji to illustrate the comment.