Vegas Shooting Victims Reportedly Settle For Up To $800M, 2 Years After Massacre That Killed 58

MGM Resorts has agreed to pay victims of the October 2017 mass shooting up to $800 million to settle lawsuits. According to the Independent, the massive settlement comes two years after the deadly shooting that injured almost 700 people and left 58 dead after Stephen Paddock opened fire from his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel.

The settlement for the shooting, which was the deadliest in American history, was announced by lawyers on Thursday and would close most of the suits against MGM, which owns Mandalay Bay, as The New York Times reports.

“While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families,” Mr. Eglet said in a statement, adding that the deal “represents good corporate citizenship on” the part of MGM.

Paddock opened fire on October 1, 2017 at a country music festival in Las Vegas. He had reportedly holed up in his room for days before deciding to fire into the assembled crowd.

Initially, MGM was accused of negligence for allowing Paddock to hide out in his hotel room while he amassed thousands of rounds of ammunition and a large stockpile of high-powered weapons. The company responded with an aggressive legal defense as the claims from the injured and families of the dead started to come in.

Part of that strategy included blocking victims from receiving any money under the claim that the attack fell under an “act of terrorism.” After the September 11 attacks, a new federal law called the Support Antiterrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act was passed that limited the amount people could recover in the event of a terrorist attack.

Since MGM hired a security firm that was recognized by the Department of Homeland Security and claimed that Paddock’s act was one of terrorism, the company claimed that they shouldn’t have to pay any damages to those impacted by the killer’s actions.

MGM went so far as to sue 1,000 people who had filed cases against them, and while the company wasn’t asking for any money, the move caused an intense backlash against it.

This Day in History: The Las Vegas Shooting October 1, 2017 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas strip. pic.twitter.com/r3BcHpoRmF — KFI AM 640 (@KFIAM640) October 1, 2019

While a motive has never been discovered, recently released documents indicate that Paddock was “weird” and verbally abusive. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Paddock killed himself after firing into the crowd, but no explanation was left behind. The gunman was reportedly a bit of a loner who was skilled at gambling but could be short-tempered with staff at the casinos in Las Vegas.