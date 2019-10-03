Bikini Bombshell Lyna Perez Shows Her ‘Bachelor’s Degree In Twerking’ After Instagram Bans Her Video

Lyna Perez doesn’t give up easily. The model and social media sensation appears to have caused a stir on Instagram, with the platform having banned one of her recent videos: as Lyna said in her recent Instagram story, she received a notification from Instagram informing her that its nudity policies rendered some of her content unsuitable.

Lyna won’t tolerate the haters – she even used the word in her story.

Lyna recently exposed her chest via a completely see-through shirt, as The Inquisitr reported. While that image is still live on the brunette’s account, there’s no denying that it was pushing some boundaries. For fans of Lyna’s killer assets, though, there’s no complaining.

This bikini bombshell had plenty to show in her recent story, with the model appearing in a white bikini, plus in a twerking video showing off her famous curves and her dancing skills. Here, Lyna was seen shaking her rear to music in a tiny and barely-there pair of Daisy Dukes teamed with a fully sheer shirt in black. The model was seen with her long hair cascading down her back, with some text accompanying the story.

“Yes, I have a Bachelor’s degree in twerking, working on reaching my Master’s tho. As far.”

Dancing definitely seems to be a love for Lyna. The model has previously updated her social media with sexy bikini dances, with everything going up a notch during her time at Coachella earlier this year — the model took to Instagram with a wild dancing video called “Hoechella” as she wore a Balmain bustier.

Swimwear models on Instagram do have to be careful with how much skin they show. Those tiny bikinis can sometimes be a little too tiny, although Lyna seems to prefer hers as minimal as possible. Then again, with a flawless physique that seems to fit the swimwear perfectly, who can blame her.

Lyna also appears to have a love of sunshine. The model tends to opt out of sultry bedroom selfies, choosing instead to showcase her curves outdoors. Many a post has been made poolside, although Lyna generally doesn’t offer geo-tags. The star also refrains from offering too much information regarding her personal life.

Lyna has 4.1 million Instagram followers. The model seems to have reached the point where daily updates aren’t a necessity for her – less-established models tend to update their accounts more often. Fans wishing to catch the next update from Lyna should give her account a follow.