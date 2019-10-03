Kim Kardashian Twins With Daughter North In Adorable New Instagram Snap

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are here to prove that the apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star shared a new adorable snap of herself and her oldest daughter, and North definitely looks like a mini-Kim in her super stylish outfit. The pic shows the six-year-old sitting on her mommy’s lap, who in turn sits in a throne-like high chair that is embellished with golden and white details.

Kim wore what appeared to be a sportsy black jumpsuit with some white stripes across the chest. She then tucked her pants into a pair of suede Yeezy boots, and wore her long raven hair down in waves with a center part. The 38-year-old donned sported a full face of makeup that matched her look, including a dark smokey eye shadow, perfectly shaped dark brows, lots of contour and blush on her cheekbones, and a nude-colored lipstick shade on her full lips.

Little Northie looked as fashionable as her mom, rocking an golden and black dress with some white detailing on it, and a pair of golden slippers. Her long brunette curls were styled into two cute pigtails, and smiled broadly as she struck her mother’s famous pose: the peace sign!

Kim’s latest Insta update garnered almost 900,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments in just the first couple of hours after publication. Many of the KKW Beauty’s whopping 149 million followers also rushed to the comment section, where they showered both mommy and daughter with compliments.

“Beautiful [heart-eyed emoji],” one person commented, while another online user added, “cuties!” “Queen and princess,” someone else wrote, and one fan echoed the sentiment, “Yall are so cute tbh.”

Loading...

The reality TV star sometimes faces backlash for allowing North to wear certain clothes or experiment with makeup, but she has hit back at haters, explaining that her daughter is only having fun and she has expressed a very keen sense of style quite early on.

“I’d let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip,” Kim said, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

However, Kim explained she eventually got in trouble with her husband, rapper Kanye West, for letting North play around with her aunt Kylie Jenner’s lip kits too often — which means no more makeup for their eldest one!