‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless, Rocking Only Minuscule Bikini Bottoms In Triple-Photo Update

Abigail Ratchford is turning heads in one of her most recent social media posts.

As those who follow the model on Instagram know, Abigail leaves pretty much nothing to the imagination when it comes to showing off her killer figure on social media. The black-haired beauty is known for posing in a bikini, but she also flaunts her picture-perfect figure in a number of other sexy ensembles, including lingerie. In one of her more recent images, the model stuns in a few edited glitter-effect photos.

The first image in the series of three shows the social media star sipping a beverage and posing outside. She rocks a towel on her head and covers the majority of her face with a pair of big, white sunglasses. Ratchford leaves little to be desired in the shot, going totally topless and covering her chest with her hands. Abigail completes the look with a pair of tiny string bikini bottoms that barely even cover her NSFW parts, showing off her toned tummy and legs.

In the second image in the set, Ratchford rocks another NSFW outfit, this time some insanely sexy lingerie that leaves little to be desired once again. In this shot, she wears her long, dark locks down and straight as well as a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the last photo in the series, the model rocks another sexy outfit that includes strappy boots on her legs.

The photos have been live on her account for just a short time, but they’ve already garnered a ton of attention from her fans with over 124,000 and 1,200 comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Abigail know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and gushed over the post with emoji instead.

“Wow amazing you are gorgeous QUEEN,” one follower wrote with a series of flame emoji.

“You’re my highlight every day, it’s like Christmas and Easter together. Just the most beautiful and breathtaking ever Greetings Oliver,” another fan wrote.

“Omg you’re so darn beautiful! You’re like a diamond,” one more social media user gushed.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model delighted fans with another sexy shot while clad in an NSFW outfit from retailer Fashion Nova. In the gorgeous post, Abigail stunned in a lacy white lingerie number that left little to be desired. The bombshell nearly popped out of the top of the bra, showing off ample amounts of cleavage to followers. The bottom also left very little to the imagination and barely even covered her body.

That post racked up over 80,000 likes.